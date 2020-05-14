

Big queues and a perceived lack of social distancing as big box retail opened its doors for the first time in six weeks in Hawke's Bay has been queried by eager shoppers.

Long lines were seen outside Kmart Hastings and both Warehouses in Hastings and Napier, with shoppers commenting on social media about the potential risk of standing in them.

One Hastings shopper told Hawke's Bay Today she went to Kmart early this morning and waited about 20 minutes, which she said wasn't bad considering the line was long.

She said that when she arrived many people weren't social distancing and it wasn't until security started to enforce a 2 metre rule that people started to keep their distance.

She said everyone was offered hand sanitiser at the door and all the shelves were well stocked, and people were able to move through swiftly once inside.

At the door of Warehouse in Hastings people were offered hand sanitiser as they walked in. Photo / Paul Taylor

Others commented on Facebook that people were lining up outside the stores already at 7am, an hour before opening.

Representatives for Kmart NZ have been approached for comment.