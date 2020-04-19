

There has been no further cases on Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay on Sunday.

The total in the region remains at 41.

The nationwide total is now 1431.

At the coronavirus update on Sunday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were a total of nine new cases on Sunday and one further death.

There were four new confirmed cases and five new probable cases around the country.

There are a total of 18 people in hospital, including three in ICU and two in a critical conditions.

There were 4146 tests processed on Saturday, bringing the total of tests conducted to 83,224.

While Hawke's Bay marked another day of no new cases, health experts warned community protection remained paramount.

Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said community protection was vital and testing of anyone showing symptoms was required.

"Essential workers should also be reassured they are eligible for essential worker leave support through Work and Income New Zealand if needing to stay home because of Covid-19," he said.

Jones also said it was important to remind parents of children, particularly those under the age of two, to make sure they received their immunisations on time.

"If you have a child who is due an immunisation, please do not delay this and contact your GP to discuss your child being immunised," he said.

"Immunisations given on time provide the best protection against serious disease, like Measles and Whooping Cough."

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre also said on Saturday of the 41 cases, 20 had since recovered.

The last confirmed case, on Monday, a woman in her 40s, was a Hawke's Bay District Health Board healthcare worker, who had worked for a short time at Gladys Mary Care Home within its dementia group of residents already placed in isolation away from others.

Their case increased the Ruby Princess cluster number to 19 on Wednesday.

