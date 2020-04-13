There are 19 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. A fifth person has died, the third from a cluster of cases at a rest home in Christchurch.

Hawke's Bay has three new cases of Covid-19 including a new case at the Gladys Mary Care Home.

The total number of cases for the region is now 41, up from 38 on Sunday.

The resident at the Gladys Mary Care Home in Napier is a man in his 80s who was previously listed as a probable case.

Several cases have emerged at Gladys Mary Care Home including one linked to the Ruby Princess cruise ship, through a tour guide who had Covid-19 and has a relative at the home.



The Ruby Princess cruise ship cluster now sits at 18.

Advertisement

A woman in her 40s was the second case announced on Monday. The origin of this case is being investigated but links to EIT and Flaxmere cases have been ruled out.

A man in his 70s who recently returned from overseas and followed all appropriate isolation rules is the third case.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said none of the new cases were linked to either the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) or the Flaxmere case.

A Flaxmere New World worker who contracted coronavirus had worked at the supermarket while potentially infectious on April 3 from 3.30pm-8.30pm and April 4 from 6.30am-3pm.

Close contacts of the person have been contacted and are now in isolation within their households. The risk to shoppers and staff is deemed low.

Eyre said people needed to trust the public health team who were following up and directly contacting close contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19.

"There is a lot of work that goes into the background contact tracing of every case - we have a large team working on this as we want to make sure we have identified everyone who potentially could have come into close contact with Covid-19.

People also needed to be confident in the health system, Eyre said, and not neglect potential serious health conditions because of concern around Covid-19

Advertisement

"The Emergency Department at Hawke's Bay Hospital and other accident and medical centres will keep people away from anyone with Covid-19 symptoms – it's important people get checked if they have other concerns that aren't related to Covid-19.

There are 10 recovered cases of Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay.

Hastings has 14 current cases and three recovered cases, Wairoa has three current cases, Central Hawke's Bay has no cases and Napier has 24 current cases, seven of whom have recovered.

There are currently no cases in hospital in Hawke's Bay.

There have been 2128 tests for Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay.

There were 19 new cases announced nationwide today bringing the total confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand to 1349.

‌