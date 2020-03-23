Don't panic, but take this seriously.

That is the advice given to Hawke's Bay's elderly community by those caring for them, say and local leaders, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the move to Alert level 3 on Monday.

A Givealittle page has been set up by Age Concern to make sure the elderly and most vulnerable in society are supported through the coronavirus pandemic and to "ensure no older Kiwis feel alone".

Age Concern New Zealand chief executive Stephanie Clare encouraged all elderly people to "take this seriously".

Advertisement

"During this time of uncertainty and social distancing, it is normal for older people to feel distressed and experience symptoms of stress," she said.

"The demand for our services has already increased. We want to make sure that all older Kiwis feel safe and connected to their communities."

Donations to the page will go towards providing volunteer visiting service, Elder Abuse and Neglect Prevention support and Health Promotion programmes.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

The Ministry of Health (MoH) guidelines state that non-urgent visits to care homes should cease for the foreseeable future.

Non-clinical visitors should consider if their visit is essential and keep numbers to a minimum – one adult visitor per day, while visitors who have travelled to New Zealand from any country in the last 14 days must not visit aged care facilities.

During any visits, aged care providers should advise people to stay 2 metres apart, according to the MoH.

Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule said the escalation to Alert level 3 is "the biggest call in living memory" but urged the public to not panic and remain calm.

Advertisement

"We have lots of food and people prepared to help," he said. "People don't need to panic for food.

"I've had a teleconference specifically looking at how we can use volunteers to support older people. This could include meal deliveries and prescription pick-ups.

"Predominantly, we will support older and vulnerable people. There are a lot of volunteers and food stocks are plentiful. We need to support each other, as Kiwis do so well, in a safe and effective way."

Yule, who has closed his Hastings office with all staff working remotely, added that his priority is to support his community.

Clare also said there are multiple practical ways for friends and family of the elderly to help those most in need.

These included setting up a roster to call older relatives and friends, so they have regular conversations to ease any anxiety, help educate and set up digital devices for video calling and lending a hand and offer a non-contact drop-off of supplies.