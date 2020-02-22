

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man following complaints a man had exposed himself to women at Park Island Reserve in Napier.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Greville said the man was arrested on five charges of doing an indecent act.

The 21-year-old man, of Napier, is due to appear in the Napier District Court on Wednesday February 26.

Greville also said police would encourage any women who have had a similar experience to please come forward and speak with us.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents can contact police via 105 and quote file number 200219/5034.