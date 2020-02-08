Festivalgoers enjoyed a day of sunshine and music at New Zealand's newest music festival.
Outfield Festival, which took place under the watchful eye of organisers Jesse Hunter, Andy Hill, Haydn Middleton and Reuben Vergis, didn't only focus on music, with local art and food also on offer.
Headed by New Zealand Music Award winning female vocalist Ladi6, there was also music from Western Australia's Great Gable, who made their New Zealand debut, Auckland group Leisure, The Nudge and Tunes Of I.
Photographer Ian Cooper was there when festivalgoers arrived at the site on its inaugural outing in Hawke's Bay.
