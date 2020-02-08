Festivalgoers enjoyed a day of sunshine and music at New Zealand's newest music festival.

Outfield Festival, which took place under the watchful eye of organisers Jesse Hunter, Andy Hill, Haydn Middleton and Reuben Vergis, didn't only focus on music, with local art and food also on offer.

Headed by New Zealand Music Award winning female vocalist Ladi6, there was also music from Western Australia's Great Gable, who made their New Zealand debut, Auckland group Leisure, The Nudge and Tunes Of I.

Photographer Ian Cooper was there when festivalgoers arrived at the site on its inaugural outing in Hawke's Bay.

Advertisement

Onlookers arrive at the inaugural Outfield Festival in the beachside settlement of Te Awanga. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay artists Sam Savage (left) and Joe Rountree show their artistic flair at the festival. Photo / Ian Cooper

Festivalgoers enjoy the show at the Te Awanga festival site. Photo / Ian Cooper

Festivalgoers begin to arrive at the first ever Outfield Festival. Photo / Ian Cooper