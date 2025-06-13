Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Is rent ‘dead money? Nick Stewart

Hawkes Bay Today
7 mins to read

The 'rent is dead money' narrative fundamentally misunderstands what rent represents, writes Nick Stewart.

The 'rent is dead money' narrative fundamentally misunderstands what rent represents, writes Nick Stewart.

Opinion

Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group

Walk into any New Zealand café, and you’ll inevitably overhear the same conversation: someone explaining why they’re buying a rundown villa to convert into their office space.

“Rent is dead money,” they’ll declare with the confidence of someone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today