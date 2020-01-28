It's set to be a hot few days ahead for Napier poolgoers as the Ivan Wilson Pool at Napier Aquatic Centre has been temporarily closed due to ceiling tiles falling.

Although the damage isn't significant Napier City Council, which confirmed there had been no injuries, is undertaking an assessment of the remaining ceiling tiles before the necessary repair work can be carried out.

At this stage the time frame for the repair work to be completed is unknown but the Aquatic Centre will keep customers informed through its Facebook page.

Council said the tiles came down on the ground about 1m away from where a lifeguard was standing while watching people in the pool.

There were people in the pool at the time but they only landed near the lifeguard, and not near the people in the water.

The closure of this pool will affect swimming clubs and other users of the Ivan Wilson pool only.

Aqua Fitness classes, swim club training and rehab/physio sessions are cancelled until further notice.

The Learners' Pool, spas and slides and the old 25m lap pool are still open and Learn To Swim classes are not affected.

Councillor Keith Price said that the recent damage is proof that a new aquatic centre is "definitely" needed. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We acknowledge that this is an inconvenience to our pool users and that it is not an ideal situation for Napier's main swimming pool to be under repair," says Antoinette Campbell, director of community services at Napier City Council.

In the long term, Council is addressing the pool's shortcomings through its Napier Aquatic Strategy, completed in 2015.

The main outcome of the strategy was to build a new $41m aquatic facility for Napier, planned to be built on a site at the corner of Tamatea and Prebensen Drives, which is modern and fit for purpose.

That project is currently on hold as they wait for the outcome of last September's court proceedings between The Friends of the Onekawa Aquatic Centre Society and Napier City Council over the consultation process on the new pool.

Councillor Keith Price, who voted in favour of a new facility, said that the recent damage is proof that a new aquatic centre is "definitely" needed.

Councillor Richard McGrath, who voted against the new facility, said the pool is only about 20 years old and that other similar facilities last much longer.

"All pools and facilities will have issues from time to time and can be addressed easily," he said.

"The community have told us that the proposed Prebensen site and pool design is not right and I'm keen to re-consult with the community on aquatic options for Napier."