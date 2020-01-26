It is the final week in the Hawke's Bay Today, Harvey Norman and Canon NZ summer photo competition. Send us your photos that you believe best evoke a Hawke's Bay summer. Please send them as a JPG attachment, to news@hbtoday.co.nz by January 31. Here are some of our latest entries.

Michael captured this photograph of a dolphin swimming while he was out fishing in the Bay. Photo / Michael Koch
Three-year-old Lachlan enjoying the trampoline he got for his birthday this month. Photo / Kane Matulich
Summer flowers bloom along a walkway in Bay View. Photo / Jessica Tolhopf
David took this photograph of his young grandson helping dog Bella find rabbits. Photo / David Featherstone
An early morning walk has this child head over heels at Kairakau Beach in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Nicky Singer
