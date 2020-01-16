

A man remains in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Hawke's Bay.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the collision on Taihape Rd about 3pm on Thursday.

She said there were initial reports of one person being trapped inside one of the vehicles.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said it had three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle at the scene treating three patients who were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital where they continued to receive treatment.

Advertisement

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said one man in his 60s remains in a serious condition, with a further man and woman in their 60s in stable conditions.

Firefighters were also at the scene to assist with the crash.

The crash took place between Kawera Rd and Runanga Pa Ln, with diversions in place at the intersections of Ohiti and Matapiro Rds.

Diversions were later lifted and the road cleared at around 5.30pm.