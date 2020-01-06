The Hawke's Bay Today, Harvey Norman and Canon NZ summer photo competition is on again. Send us your photos that you believe best evoke a Hawke's Bay summer. Please send them as a JPG attachment, to news@hbtoday.co.nz by January 31. Here are some of the entries that have been submitted so far.

Doug Henderson captured the Hawke's Bay sun at his Havelock North home glowing orange through the smoke from the Australia bush fires. Photo / Doug Henderson
11 month old Brock Kyle ready to do some work on the farm with family pet Punch the Huntaway. Photo / Sara Casey
Max Kidd aged 10 jumps into 2020 at Te Mata Peak. Photo / Greg Kidd
Four friends enjoy the summer sun at Waimarama beach. Photo / Sayla Clare
Dennis Webb captures a stunning Hawke's Bay sunset at Pandora Pond. Photo / Dennis Webb
