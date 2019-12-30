

Hawke's Bay is set for a pleasant start to the new decade, with temperatures expected to rise to the high twenties throughout this week.

MetService meteorologist April Clarke said the week ahead would provide rising temperatures over the coming days, before a lull into the weekend.

"It is looking like a fine start to 2020," Clarke said. "It is warming up during the week and then cooling off a little bit as we head into the weekend. As we head into New Year's Day however, the ridge of high pressure that is over most of the country will be staying over Hawke's Bay.

"In terms of temperatures, it is looking to heat up throughout the week. It will heat up a wee bit – but nothing too crazy.

Clarke added: "Wednesday is looking fine, with some light winds and sea breezes. We are looking at 26 degrees for Wednesday for Napier."

Temperatures will continue to rise on Thursday and Friday, with Napier expecting 27 and 28 degrees respectively, according to Clarke.

"It'll be 27 degrees on Thursday and 28 degrees on Friday - so slowly warming up," she said.

"Generally, it is set to be fairly dry and warm across the week as we head into the first part of 2020."

As the New Year celebrations come to an end across Hawke's Bay, temperatures will begin to fall over the weekend, with the possibility of isolated showers in parts of the region.

"A southerly change on Saturday and Sunday means it'll be a little bit cooler over the weekend across the region," Clarke said.

"We are looking at 22 degrees on Saturday and 26 degrees on Sunday in Napier."