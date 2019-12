Around 13,000 people were in attendance at Cox Partners Christmas at the Park on Saturday night.

With temperatures reaching 28C at Anderson Park in Napier, the public enjoyed music from New Zealand rock band The Feelers, as well as local bands The Kawekas and Arlo Mac.

Rikita Kunwar (left), Lucky Shakya and Linda Maharjan at the event. Photo / Ian Cooper

Security guard Hughie Tareha (left), and Lisa Letae dancing. Photo / Ian Cooper

Santa arriving at Cox Partners Christmas at the Park on Saturday night. Photo / Ian Cooper

Children watching the event at Anderson Park. Photo / Ian Cooper

Children linked arms and danced in front of the stage. Photo / Ian Cooper