Bay View is the latest target of avocado thefts in Hawke's Bay, with dozens of trees stripped of their fruit.

Police are urging avocado lovers to be on the lookout for suspicious sellers of the fruit.

About 50 trees on a Bay View property were stripped of their avocados between Friday and Sunday last weekend.

Police inquiries so far have been fruitless and they want people who see anyone selling avocados in bulk, and it seems suspicious or unusual, to contact police on 105, quoting file number 191202/6699.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Only a week ago Adrian Taylor had his avocado honesty box in Eskview raided and all his on-display supply stolen.

He said losing the avocados was almost the "last straw" for the honesty box, which loses produce "regularly".

"You just get sick of it after a while and this isn't the only time, it is almost a daily thing," Taylor said.

"Sometimes it's a few avocados being taken here and there, but the odd time we get someone that just raids the lot."