There's nothing that says "Christmas is coming" quite like a traditional Christmas pantomime, and it's been a few years since Central Hawke's Bay has been treated to one.

Waipawa M&D takes to the stage tonight at the CHB Municipal Theatre with Jack and the Beanstalk by Sir Roger Hall.

Being a Hall version, it's full of Kiwi quirkiness and there's a lot of humour aimed to entertain an adult audience, but director Lisa-Jane Easter had permission from Hall to add more children to the stage, hence a cast of 40, 25 of whom are young CHB talent.

She also had permission to add some uniquely local tweaks. Easter says pantomime is "community theatre at its best".

"It brings the best out in people. Everyone wants to be in it, everyone wants to see it, it brings people together and it's a sign of good community spirit.

Dean Alsop is playing Betsy, the much loved cow friend to Jack.

"Sir Roger Hall is one of my favourite playwrights and he'd written the show predominantly for adults, but I wanted children on stage so added them in songs and a chorus ... it allows the younger community to be involved and that's where the magic happens, that's the bit I love."

The cast have been in rehearsal since September.

"We have the creme de la creme of CHB talent in this production," Easter says.

"Mary Kippenberger is back on stage, as Mrs Stilton, along with her son-in-law Danny Priestley who is a theatre veteran with an amazing voice, and we have Mary's son Michael as production manager and his daughter Emily in the chorus. It's as much as family show on stage as off, with a lot of families involved."

Madi Howard is playing Jack's mum, and Jack himself is played by Ben Berry, while his dad David Berry plays the Giant.

There has been a huge amount of community support in the staging of the pantomime, says Easter.

"There are as many people backstage as on stage to produce this, and they have all been working incredibly hard. The show - set, costumes, actors - is looking amazing.

"We've introduced a family ticket option as this is the perfect opportunity to introduce children to the theatre, at a show that will entertain parents and grandparents as well. It's action packed, it's hilarious. We want people to come and enjoy it."

Jack and the Beanstalk opens tonight, for a five-show run. Tickets from Eventfinda or the CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth St, Waipawa.