Cranford Hospice is $241,100 better off thanks to the generosity of wineries and bidders who put their hands up at this year's Hawke's Bay Wine Auction.

To celebrate the success, guests from the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction wineries and corporate partners group gathered at The Urban Winer for the presentation of the money to Cranford Hospice.

Project manager Elisha Milmine said the night was a celebration of the successes of 2019.

"We are thrilled with this year's live auction result, and through the generosity and support of wineries and our corporate partners each year, all funds raised at auction go to Cranford Hospice," she said.

"It is such truly heart-warming working with such a generous and driven group of people."

Cranford Hospice CEO Janice Byford-Jones said because of partnerships like this, last year alone, they made more than 23,000 contacts with 1004 people living with life-limiting conditions.

"Our work touches the lives of families who live across Hawke's Bay, with the youngest person we're caring for only one-year-old and the oldest 10-years-old," Byford-Jones said.

"This year we need to fundraise more than $3 million to ensure our services remain free to our patients. We are humbled by the continued generosity of the wine industry and sponsors and acknowledge the sheer amount of work that is involved – from visualising and creating the perfect blend, right through to auction. We couldn't be more grateful for the support you give to ensure those who are dying have the quality of care while they are still living. Ngā mihi nui."

Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, committee member and Big Save Furniture director Ray McKimm said thank you to all the wine companies and businesses that sponsor the event, and help make successes like this year's possible.

"The growth of this event and the funds it gifts Cranford Hospice year after year are truly impressive," he said.

Next year the 29th annual Hawke's Bay Wine Auction is moving to the third weekend of September, in Spring when people's schedules are not so full. The 2020 event will be held on Saturday, September 19 and the plan is to include a series of winery events around the main event.

To follow updates sign up at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz or "like" Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, Facebook page.