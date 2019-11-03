

For more than three decades the wheels have turned and the toys have emerged, and the smiles for hundreds of Hawke's Bay youngsters have beamed across their faces at Christmas.

On Sunday, November 10, more than 200 motorcycles are expected to fire up and carry their often fluffy or colourfully-clad little passengers from Hastings to Napier for what will be the 33rd annual Hawke's Bay Bikers Toy Run in support of Birthright Hawke's Bay Child and Family Care Trust.

It has become a well-established ride of support and is a major boost for Birthright.

Birthright CEO Andy Pilbrow said "hundreds, hundreds of families" benefit from the generosity of the motorcyclists, and members of the public who turn out to the after-ride sausage sizzle at Anderson Park.

He said it meant that for many less fortunate youngsters throughout the community it could be the only gift they would get at Christmas.

At past Toy Run rides huge bins have been filled with toys, and Pilbrow said the staff teams of volunteers who attend the after-ride gathering were always left proud and overwhelmed by the generosity of the riders and visitors.

Appropriately, the Toy Run will again be led by Santa Claus and will set off from Plunket St in Hastings at 11am, with riders asked to gather from 10.30am.

The well-marshalled fleet of motorcycles will make their way through Hastings, Havelock North, Clive and through Napier and are set to arrive at Anderson Park in Greenmeadows between 11.40am and noon.

"If you hear the sound of them going past pop outside and give them a wave," Pilbrow said.

The after-ride event was a great opportunity for the public to check out the remarkable range of motorcycles, the equally remarkable range of toys, as well as enjoy a sausage sizzle.

"Anyone can bring along a toy to donate," he said, adding that a Birthright stand would be set up on the site.

The Toy Run was started up in 1986 by motorcycle enthusiasts Peter and Anne Hammond of Taradale and Richard and Jan Finnemore of Hastings and through the years had become a "must-do" event for many local and out-of-town motorcyclists.