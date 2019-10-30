Norsewood's Hovding Hall will be ablaze with colour tomorrow and Saturday when the village holds its annual flower show.

Organiser Heather Cheer says the hall is transformed during the show which will feature hundreds of blooms.

"It's just beautiful, it's full of colour and fragrance."

Changes have been made to this year's show with more trophies on offer.

Advertisement

"The Women's Institute in Norsewood is no longer functioning so we have been handed all their cups. They used to have a spring and a summer flower show. We have been able to create a new people's choice competition this year and we have a brass bowl from the institute to present to the winner of this."

The rose judging has been split into three categories - miniature, florabunda, single stem with multiple flowers, and single stem hybrid tea rose.

Cheer said splitting the roses into three categories will simplify the judging process.

In the adult section of the show there are 22 classes in all - 11 floral classes and 11 shrub classes.

Prizes will be awarded for best in show and most adult entries.

Certificates will be awarded for first, second, third and highly commended.

In the primary and secondary section judging will be in four age groups: 5-7, 8-10, 11 and over and secondary students 13.

There are seven classes in the primary section and these include mosaic saucers, aqua jars, decorated biscuits, pet rock, show box gardens, decorated gumboots and creating a picture on A4 card using natural materials.

In the secondary section there are three classes - aqua jar, photograph of a flower and creating a picture using natural materials.

Advertisement

Entries are limited to one per category per child and there are prizes for best junior in show and best secondary school exhibit.

Certificates will be awarded for first, second, third and highly commended.

There is no limit to the number of adult entries.

"If you think you have a show stopper then enter it because I want to see the hall full of flowers," said Cheer.

The rose section is always popular as is the rhododendron class which last year attracted 58 entries.

Adult entries will be accepted tomorrow between 9am and 10am and children's entries between 8am and 10am.

Entry is free to competitors and visitors.

In preparation for the show Cheer has been washing and removing the labels from green stubbies as she feels they look impressive.

"The colour of the bottle is highlighted by the light coming in the windows and set the flowers off well."

So far she has seven boxes of stubbies, each box containing 35 bottles.

She says she is close to the required number although some exhibitors prefer to supply their own containers.

Judging will take place tomorrow with the prizegiving at 2.30pm.

Cheer says the judges are from Central Hawke's Bay and are very experienced.

"They are from Women's Institutes and travel around the lower North Island judging flower shows so they will be scrutinising our flowers very closely."

Cheer says the show's organising committee is made up of very passionate and knowledgeable gardeners and it has received generous community sponsorship.

The Norsewood flower show has been going for around 10 years and Cheer has been involved since that time. "Norsewood is a very good growing area, I think because the soil is beautiful."

Cheer has a large country garden which she opens to the public on request.

"I'm passionate about growing things and I love picking things. I can pick a flower every day of the week from my garden and put it in a vase."

The show receives some entries from Dannevirke gardeners as Dannevirke doesn't have its own show and the Norsewood event is the closest, but Cheer said she would like to see entries from the wider community.

"No matter where you live if you are passionate about growing things you don't need to have green fingers."

Entry forms and show schedules are available from the Dannevirke Information Centre which is currently housed in the Tararua District Council offices, and the Norsewood and Waipukurau centre.

The show opens for viewing between 2.30pm and 3.30pm tomorrow and on Saturday between 10am and 2pm.