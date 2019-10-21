A high point of the last week of term three was the Dannevirke Primary Schools Aerobics Festival in the Dannevirke Town Hall.

A total of 28 teams from five schools entered the competition.

The judges from Activate Gym, Michelle Mitchell and Michelle Walker, had difficult job as the quality of the competition was very high.

All teams had spent the majority of term three creating and practicing their routines with coaches.

Advertisement

A set criteria for moves was prepared in conjunction with Activate Gym members and provided by festival organisers at St Joseph's School.

The support of the local community was greatly appreciated by organisers.

Maori wardens, community patrol and fire volunteers provided supervision.

Cameron Trigg generously provided the use of lighting and sound system equipment which was operated by Nikki Walker.

Lisa Higginson and Shaun Newell were MCs for the evening.

Results:

Junior: Huia Range 2 1, St Joseph's Everybody Dance Now 2, St Joseph's Born this Way 3.

Intermediate: St Joseph's Fearsome Four 1, Ruahine Magic 2, Ruahine Cruisin'

Chicks 3, highly commended Totara 1.

Advertisement

Senior: St Joseph's Beaters 1, Ruahine Nicest Kids in Town 2, St Joseph's Saxophones 3, highly commended Ruahine Crazy Frogs.