

Through the Salvation Army, Napier has now joined the online Foodbank Project — one of 18 community hubs across the country where food donations can be made online.

Major Stephen Wallis, the community ministries team leader at Napier, said online donations were "essential" in helping fill the gaps on the foodbank shelves and came at a time when the need across the country was high.

Wednesday is World Food Day and the Salvation Army is a strong participant in it. Over the past three months it has distributed 224 food parcels to people in need.

"It is tough out there for a lot of people," Wallis said, adding that the one positive aspect to it was that the demand had remained fairly static, although he had seen the emergence of a worrying new factor.

"The problems people are facing are getting tougher," he said.

"Those who come to us for our service are now presenting deeper issues and often complex issues that take time — we are always here to provide that listening ear and advice and advocacy as needed."

One recent case highlighted that.

Wallis said a woman approached the Sallies about a week ago for help.

"She has a disabled son and due to family circumstances has taken into her care two of her grandchildren."

He said army staff prayed with her and ensured she benefited under their first delivery under the Foodbank Project.

The Salvation Army had been working in with Countdown in providing groceries purchased by donors at cost, and delivered them for no charge.

Through the new online site of www.foodbank.org.nz people could choose from food items as well as specific bundles of items to meet the specific needs of local communities in the form of fresh produce, personal care and cleaning products.

Going online would add more people to the donor list which was crucial, Wallis said.

Since the Salvation Army and Countdown teamed to launch the food donations initiative four years ago New Zealanders have shown their generosity — so far donating $1.4 million of groceries to the Foodbank Project, the country's only online foodbank.