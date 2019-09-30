The Hawke's Bay Opera House and wider precinct has had many names over the years.

But the latest - Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre, has rankled some.

The Māori term, which means the pinnacle of achievement, is linked to ideas of excellence, encouragement and motivation, was chosen.

Hastings District Council said the four other options were; Ura, Wiri, Ioio and Aria.

A joint working group of 28 people, including Council chairman Nigel Bickle, mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and councillor Bayden Barber, along with mana whenua, and iwi representatives were involved in the process.

They were then brought to councillors and discussed in the public-excluded part of Council on June 27.

Hastings District Council acting chief executive Bruce Allan said the creation of an overarching name was about giving the wider precinct its "own identity", while still holding on to the names represented within the different buildings.

It is the first time the centre, which includes the Opera House, Plaza, Cushing Foyer, The Eastbourne, and the Municipal Building, has had an official name.

Allan agreed there has been an "element of confusion" that Totoi is "replacing something".

"It's acknowledging that there wasn't a name before that encapsulated the wider centre... and that's what this is about, not renaming something that has a long legacy and history for people."

He said it was important the name "fit", from a branding perspective, and that people could not only say it but understand it and not get confused by it.

"There was some really key rationale behind that as to why those names were put forward and ultimately Toitoi was the name that everyone gravitated to," Allan said.

"While I wasn't in the room when it was thrown forward by someone as an option, from what I've heard there was a real sense of excitement about the name as well."

A proposal by council staff to rename the former Plaza to "the Hastings Room" went before councillors on Thursday.

Allan said: "The Hastings Room offered an alternative idea that still gave the space status but alleviated past bad experiences, and aligned the whole centre by having a 'room' on each street of the block; Eastbourne Corner, Hastings Room and potentially Heretaunga Room or Studio in the Municipal Building".

Councillor, Wendy Schollum supported the name, saying it is "simple and celebrates our district".

However, not all councillors agreed with the appropriateness of the word "room".

Hastings-Havelock North Ward councillor Malcolm Dixon said a suitable name could instead be "icons" with the rationale behind it being that it could "celebrate some of our legacy and success stories of people past, including Greg Murphy and Phillip Rhodes".

He argued that there were already multiple "Hastings Rooms" around the region.

Hastings-Havelock North Ward and mayoral candidate, Damon Harvey said it "doesn't sound inspirational nor aspirational enough".

He said it could be the "biggest mistake that we make for this venue".

"The area will be used for conferences, award ceremonies and dinners and other major events. I'm okay with Hastings but room sounds a bit low-key. Other options have been hall, atrium and keeping plaza."

Dixon moved a notice of motion that a working party including himself, Harvey, George Lyons, Kevin Watkins, Eileen Lawson, Bayden Barber, Geraldine Travers, Wendy Schollum, Ann Redstone, Jacoby Poulain and Henare O'Keefe, along with council staff and the chief executive is formed with delegated authority to decide a name for the plaza with the decision to be notified to the council meeting on October 10.