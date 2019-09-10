It's a match made in heaven - learning the intricacies of slow cooking, and beer brewing.

Following the success of previous cookery short courses, EIT is now offering a new short course focusing on brewing and slow cooking.

The cooking class is run by Glenn Fulcher, Head of School of EIT's School of Hospitality and Tourism supported by John Bradbury, head brewer from Napier Brewing.

Fulcher was pleased to be able to offer another high quality short course.

Advertisement

"Our brewing and slow cooking short course is a match made in heaven.

"Participants can further their brewing and culinary knowledge and keep up-to-date with culinary trends. The skills gained in class will not only benefit their personal and professional application but also take any Christmas barbecue to the next level."

The course offers a comprehensive introduction into brewing and aspects of it like creating a personal hop recipe, fermenting, beer clarifying and bottling.

The participants also learn how to butcher pork and beef and explore the secrets to fantastic marinades and rubs, while spending a day cooking over a charcoal kettle, green egg and a barrel smoker (specialised outdoor cookers).

The course dates are November 3, (10.30 am – 3 pm), Wednesday, 13, 20, 27 (6 pm – 8 pm), December 1 (10 am – 2 pm, family session with barbecue).

Total cost is $295.

Places are limited, register with Trish McLoughlin, phone 06 974 8000 ext 5033, email pmcloughlin@eit.ac.nz.