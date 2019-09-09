

Expect celebration, and a lot of it, at this week's Hastings Blossom Parade.

The parade on Saturday will kick off at 11am and is expected to attract a crowd of approximately 20,000 to 25,000 people.

Parade coordinator Lyn Mackie said the parade, which started which started in 1950, will be a feast for the senses this year.

"The parade is always special and each year it is slightly different. We have about 50 entries including bands, floats and groups. The entries are a few less than last year but they are noisier, making the parade more vibrant and livelier.

"The biggest float will be the Philippines Community of Hawke's Bay which will have 150 people.

"There will be lots and lots of noise this year", with the Hastings, Napier and Napier Boys High School pipe bands joining together to make the Massed Pipes and Drums Band, she said.

Hastings Boys' High School will also potentially have a float at the parade, to celebrate the success of its Under 15 and 1st XV rugby teams which both won national titles in the past week.

The IPU Kodama Japanese Drumming Group will be coming down for the parade from Palmerston North.

"Paw Patrol will be there and our lovely 'queen' from Brittany house who is 102 years old", will also be at the parade," Mackie said.

Blossom Parade 2018 file pic. Photo/ Warren Buckland.

The theme for this year's parade will be "folk tales from around the world" and will feature giants puppets.

This theme provides the opportunity for people to interpret it in many different ways, she said.

"What stories can you relate to? Something from your culture or community or just a tale that fascinates you," Mackie said.

"The theme will mean different things to different cultures. Some people will do something related to their own culture, like the Samoan float will be looking at doing something from their own land.

"Brittany House will be doing 'the old woman who lived in a shoe'."

There will be a blanket rule at the parade of "no politics", she said.

"It is not keeping with the spirit of the parade.

"We want people to come out and enjoy. We will see you all there."

The blossom parade will begin on Warren St and end on Market St.