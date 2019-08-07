Transforming Tararua is where Mayor Tracey Collis is focusing her next term, after a busy and fruitful three years in the role, laying the foundation for the future.

Following one term as a District Councillor, Collis was voted in as Mayor in 2016, with more than 1000 votes ahead of her closest rival.

She stood on a platform of connection and communication, and a belief that the geographical distance of the district shouldn't deprive its residents of feeling connected to their neighbouring towns.

"This term I was focused on ensuring residents knew what was going on in the whole district by communicating the different issues facing council, businesses and our people," Collis said.

Advertisement

She said the continuation of those relationships built up in the past three years would help grow links into employment prospects, business growth and training opportunities in the Tararua District.

"I want Tararua to flourish and will continue to work with energy and enthusiasm for a brighter future," she said.

"My hope is for a vibrant, progressive district where people choose to live, work, do business and raise families."

With improved mobile digital telecommunications through the Connect Tararua project working with the Rural Connectivity Group for the Rural Broadband Initiative, delivering nine new towers to provide mobile voice, mobile data, text messaging, broadband and streaming, would make it easier to achieve Tararua's hopes and dreams, Collis said.

"We are traditionally a collection of strong rural communities, but that doesn't mean we have to be deprived of technological advances or business growth opportunities," she said.

"Transformation of our communities through better connectivity and ongoing collaboration is vital."

The permanent closure of the Manawatū Gorge Road was a real blow to the district, however, not one to dwell on adversity, Collis set about looking for opportunities, and for people to know the district was "open for business".

"Residents used to complain that Council wasn't communicating enough, and I have worked hard to keep those lines open and keep our people informed about the fate of the road," she said.

Advertisement

"When the Manawatū-Tararua Highway construction commences, we have a great opportunity with it being the largest roading project in the country, and this will really put a focus on the Tararua District as a recognised destination."

She would continue to advocate for funding of other roading projects in the district after storm damage and excess wear had created unbudgeted expense for council.

"We face considerable funding challenges, especially roads like Route 52, and I will continue to advocate and work with the Transport Agency and Provincial Growth Fund," Collis said.

"Our residents are smart, resourceful and tough, but we know they just cannot afford to upkeep the vast roading network throughout our 424,000ha district on such a small ratepayer base."

Essentially, Collis wanted Tararua residents to have the same opportunities as city dwellers and will bring her energy and enthusiasm to advance the needs of the district.