Dannevirke's Huia Range School dancers competed in a Jump Jam regional competition in Feilding and performed well; the juniors winning the Spirit of Jump Jam Award as well as gaining a placing.

Jump Jam creator Brett Fairweather has introduced a new format to the competition side of Jump Jam.

There has always been the Strictly Jump Jam competition where teams must perform a routine exactly as he choreographed it and are judged on their performance.

However, teams often had to travel a long way to compete as it was part of the national or regional (North/South Island) championships.

He has now introduced many regional events for the entry-level competition.

Huia Range School pounced on the opportunity and entered two teams into the Feilding competition, held at Feilding High School.

After taking teams to the North Island championships in Tauranga last year, there were many keen children.

Only students who have not competed before are allowed to enter the Strictly Jump Jam events, which gives new students the opportunity to perform.

Huia Range Cowgirls entered the Year 4-8 section and performed the routine 5,6,7,8.

Coach Michelle Mitchell said she didn't read the fine print on the entry form and assumed the category was Year 4-6, as it is for the other competitions, so it was a much younger team compared to the others.

But the team still placed second overall, as well as gaining awards for Excellence in Sportsmanship, Excellence in Technical Execution and Excellence in Performance.

Huia Range Sharks, who entered the Year 1-4 section, performed the routine Car Wash. It was placed fourth overall, and was the only team to have a 5-year-old in it.

The team was awarded Excellence in Sportsmanship, Merit in Technical Execution and Merit in Presentation, but best of all, it won the new award - The Spirit of Jump Jam award, which was to be awarded to the team whose love for Jump Jam was truly obvious.

Last year's contestants Sally Peffers, Chimari Hada and Bridie Derbidge helped Mitchell coach and perfect the routines.