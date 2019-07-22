The weather was cold but the atmosphere was warm and friendly at Friday's Matariki celebrations at the Dannevirke A & P Showgrounds.

Ngāti Kahungunu's Matariki Whānau Festival once again delivered a mix of song and dance, food and fun for all ages.

The festival started quietly at 3pm but by 4pm the entertainment in the Produce Hall was in full swing and the patrons were queuing up for the hot food offered, including hangi, fried bread and Polynesian cuisine.

A number of stalls offering goods from crafts to clothing were set up in the Produce Hall.

There was continuous entertainment and some polished performances were seen.

The grand finale to the celebrations was the eagerly awaited fireworks display and that didn't disappoint with a spectacular show lighting the night sky.