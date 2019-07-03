Hawke's Bay won't be getting a new McDonald's in the next five years, despite the fast food giant announcing it will open 15 new restaurants across the country by 2024 at a cost of $100 million.

Napier City Business Inc manager Zoe Barnes said McDonald's had no plans in the works in the region, and she understood the majority of the new stores would be in the Auckland, Christchurch and Waikato regions.

Hawke's Bay has four restaurants with them each based around the Napier and Hastings regions, with them in Napier, Taradale, Hastings and Havelock North.

Selection criteria for each new restaurant site for McDonald's now includes the need for a freestanding restaurant with space to offer a dual lane drive-thru and ample car parking to make visits as easy as possible for customers.