Development of a new "premier" playground in Cornwall Park, Hastings, has kicked off, with an aim to see it open by summer.

The project involves removing four trees from Cornwall Park, including a redwood and three juvenile silver birch.

Hawke's Bay Today has received concerns from residents in the area regarding the removal of the trees, specifically the redwood.

However parks and property services manager Colin Hosford said there had been plenty of consultation on the issue and the four trees were not protected under the district plan.

He said the trees were also in a state of decline and possibly posed a risk to children.

"During the design phase of the new premier playground, council sought advice on the health and condition of all of the trees in the playground area.

"The proposed removal of these trees was thoroughly outlined during public consultation with the community on the Cornwall Park Reserve Management Plan.

"This was due to safety concerns of trees in declining health being in close proximity to a children's playground and the Cornwall Park Playcentre, and also to better incorporate the new, enhanced playground into the limited available space.

"No submissions were received in opposition to this proposal."

The redwood will remain at the park, being transformed into specially carved pou by local carver and artist Thompson Hokianga.

The exact carving is yet to be decided, but will depict the significance of Cornwall Park as narrated by tangata whenua – either through a taurapa (stern post of a canoe) or wheku (carved representation of a kaitiaki – environmental guardian).

The style will be chosen once the timber has been milled and the condition ascertained.

Friends of Cornwall Park spokesperson Marina Dinsdale said the group of over 150 residents were pragmatic about the tree's removal.

"While it is always very upsetting to see large old trees felled, it is of some consolation that the timber from the tree will be transformed by a carver into a pou that will be displayed in the park."