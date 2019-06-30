Two young Havelock North rugby players were given the opportunity of a lifetime as they spent the day with All Black legend Richie McCaw.

Havelock North RFC players Henry Thompson, 11, and Joshua Massingham, 9, were among the six children invited to the Mastercard Local Legends event at Ponsonby Rugby Football Club.

Henry and Joshua had a training session with McCaw where he passed on some of the tricks of the trade.

McCaw said the passion shown by the young players from all over the country brought back the excitement he felt as a young player.

The competition kicked off at Ponsonby RFC on 27 June with six young local legends from across the country joining Richie for a pre-RWC 2019 training session. Photo / Supplied

The event was part of the launch of a competition that will see Mastercard customers who tap their card win a trip for two with McCaw to RWC 2019.

Havelock North Rugby Club Coach George Massingham said the opportunity had created a buzz in the local clubrooms.

"An opportunity for a future rugby star to be nominated to go to RWC 2019 with Richie is something they will never forget.

"Our club can't run without the young local legends who turn up every week and bring their passion and dedication to New Zealand rugby and it's fantastic to see that recognised."

The competition runs until August 12.