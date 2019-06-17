Police have refused to release the Bay's highest known drink-drive alcohol record on the basis that it may be seen as a challenge or "goal" to surpass.

A police staff member handling Official Information Act requests for police in Hawke's Bay responded: "While Police may hold the requested information, Police do not release the highest numbers of breath alcohol readings as the making available of the requested information could potentially have an adverse effect where some may perceive these findings as a challenge or goal to reach or surpass.

"Therefore Police consider the making available of that information would be likely to prejudice the maintenance of the law, including the prevention of offences," a Hawke's Bay Today reporter was told.

The highest level in Hawke's Bay has been reported to have been a breath-alcohol reading of 2111 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath by a Napier woman in the early 1990s.

An American woman in New Zealand recorded 1882mcg when she was stopped after a collision in Te Aute Rd, near Havelock North, in October 2011.

In December, 3000 cars were stopped at a checkpoint on SH50 over a three-hour period, where nine people were found to be over the drink-drive limit.

Of those, four have been summonsed to appear in the Hastings District Court. The highest recorded reading was 846mcg - more than three times the legal limit.

The remaining five people blew between 250mcg and 400mcg, and received an infringement notice, $200 fine and 50 demerit points.

In New Zealand adult motorists are prosecuted in court if they have had a breath-alcohol reading of over 400mcg, while the blood-alcohol level is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. Lower readings can attract instant fines and driving licence demerit points, with lower limits for people aged under 20 years.

In 2010 blood-alcohol statistics were published in tabulated form showing the highest blood-alcohol reading in New Zealand in the previous decade was 585mg/100ml.