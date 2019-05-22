Lotto players from Hastings and Napier are celebrating after winning $200,000 each with First Division in Wednesday night's draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings and Countdown Napier.

The Hawke's Bay tickets were two of five to share the $1 million Lotto First Division prize pool.

It means Unichem Stortford Lodge consolidates its record as the country's luckiest Lotto store.

It holds the record for selling more First Division winning tickets than any other outlet, now 48, including an $11 million Powerball ticket sold a couple of months ago.

The other winning tickets were sold in Christchurch, Ashburton and Auckland, with the Auckland ticket being the night's big winner – it also scooped the $9 million Powerball jackpot.