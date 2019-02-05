There's a hive of activity in preparation for the thousands of rugby fans expected to arrive in Mangatainoka on Saturday.

Nick Rogers, who runs the visitor experience at Tui Brewery, said excitement is building for this Saturday's Super Rugby pre-season game between the Hurricanes and the Blues.

The township is abuzz, with everyone pulling together to ensure the welcome mat is out.

"It's been a long time between drinks here at the Mangatainoka RFC and we're so excited to welcome back the Hurricanes to our wee slice of rural paradise," Rogers said.

It was Rogers' idea to turn a local paddock into a rugby pitch to host the Hurricanes in 2010.

"The last time the Hurricanes played here was in 2012 and it was a cracker of a game against the Crusaders.

"We can't wait until they face off against the Blues again as it's always a close encounter," he said.

"Coupled with that, the field looks amazing and the grandstand is almost built."