One of the country's oldest tennis clubs is keeping pace with the needs of this century's players - but at the same time it is not about to relinquish its history and traditions.

The Waipawa Lawn Tennis Club was formed in 1885, with the first Waipawa Open Tournament played in 1886.

The current picturesque and tree-lined courts were formed on land that had belonged to the Empire Hotel, and was purchased in 1920 for use as a sports club.

Initially however, the land was planted in potatoes until 1921 when permission was granted by the borough council for four courts to be laid. The grounds were levelled by Mr H Rathbone, using horse-drawn machinery.

Now the club boasts 10 courts, three with astro turf surfaces while the rest remain as grass courts - a big point of difference for Waipawa, says club president Arie Groenveld.

"Most clubs have ripped out their grass courts and replaced them with artificial turf," says Arie.

"That's not our thing. Most of our grass courts are here to stay. We're one of the few clubs in the country that still has grass courts. Once they get hard in the summer they are beautiful to play on. A lot of the players who come to our Veterans Tournament come just to play on the grass courts."

Arie says the grass courts are a lot "kinder on your joints" than artificial surfaces which means veteran players are able to enjoy tennis for longer.

"Tennis is a game that can be played at any age. For older players it's ideal as it's good for balance, fitness and muscle tone. It's one of the best all-round exercises.

"People can start playing as kids...and just keep on playing. We have 80-year-olds playing."

One of the club's elder statesmen is Brian Setter, who began playing with the club in the 1950s.

"Club days were weekend afternoons. Now with daylight saving the popular times are weekday evenings.

"Then as now, tennis players and bowlers shared the same clubhouse and kitchen. We - the young 'untidy, unruly and irresponsible' tennis lot - were forever in trouble with the more 'senior' lady bowlers - over kitchen matters especially and most things in general.

"I started playing tennis here, was on the committee by 1960 and am still playing. Last season I was sitting with three others after playing and was pleased to have it noted that I was the youngest of four. I think there is a valuable point here - tennis is a game for life. It provides for two of the most important requirements for longer and better living - fitness and social contacts."

The Waipawa club also holds the country's oldest veteran's tournament, which has run annually since 1955 and was the prototype for veteran's tournaments nationwide.

Tournament weekend fills motels and camping grounds in Waipawa and Waipukurau as up to 200 veterans sign up to play and socialise at the Waipawa club.

Another point of difference for the Waipawa club is that all members - male and female and all age groups - play together on Monday evenings. This means families can attend, mixed doubles can be played and it brings with it a very relaxed, social atmosphere. The sports club rooms, with kitchen bar and shower facilities, are shared between the tennis and bowling club.

The tennis club has also built a shaded pavilion area for socialising and spectating. The attractive decked area, under a large shady tree, also boasts a barbecue for after-match relaxation. Hence the edict from Groenveld "first one off the courts please light the barbecue".

Lime Rock Wines co-owner Rodger Tynan is a member, so the bar boasts a good selection of Lime Rock wines which can be enjoyed on the pavilion's deck on a summer evening.

Members say while they join the club to play tennis, it's the camaraderie, the friendly atmosphere and the banter and laughter that helps keep them coming back.

"There's always laughter and chatter," says Groenveld. "It used to be quite usual to have children climbing trees and playing as their parents played tennis. We have fewer young families currently but we've got players in their teens. We have coaching for juniors, and we have the capacity for more members."

With the influx of families shifting to Central Hawke's Bay the tennis club expects numbers to rise.

As part of the club's long-term vision they are making funding applications to upgrade two grass courts to astro turf and add lighting to enable the community and club members to play tennis throughout the year rather than solely in the summer months.

"While we enjoy our history as one of the country's oldest clubs, we also want to offer the best of modern improvements so that we can enjoy the grounds year round," says Groenveld.

"The club is a delightful hidden gem, and the more people we can share it with, the better."