Central Districts Cricket is the big winner in the latest round of funding from the New Zealand Community Trust.

The association was granted $100,000 in funds to put towards district development programmes and equalised tournament costs for the National Under 17 Tournament.

Central District Cricket is an association made up of eight minor associations or districts, Hawkes Bay, Manawatu, Wairarapa, Horowhenua Kapiti, Wanganui, Taranaki, Nelson and Marlborough.

In total the New Zealand Community Trust allocated $249,000 to Hawke's Bay organisations in December 2018.

The other organisations to benefit from the trust:

Central Hawke's Bay Rugby Sports Club: $1085, towards a dishwasher and a fridge/freezer.

Croquet Hawke's Bay: $2983, towards lawn hire and lawn preparation of Marewa Croquet Club and polo shirts for Officials for 2019 Women's World Golf Croquet Championship.

Greendale Tennis Club: $2317, towards fee for Head Coach.

Hastings Intermediate School: $5000.00, towards three-way basketball hoops.

Haumoana School: $11,340, towards resurfacing the gym/hall floor.

Havelock North Rugby Football Club: $7500, towards playing uniforms.

Hawke's Bay Basketball Foundation: $20,000, towards hire of Pettigrew Green Arena.

Hawke's Bay Hockey Association: $23,500, towards salary for Hockey Community Manager.

Hawke's Bay Men's Evergreens Softball Club: $1112, Towards costs associated with hosting a tournament (hall hire, diamond hire, setup & marking, equipment hire, rubbish collection, portaloos, umpires, programme printing, table, and chair and leaner hire).

Hawke's Bay Softball Association: $2000, towards accommodation, and minibus and trailer hire for Little League NZ Under 15 Girls' Softball Championship.

Hawke's Bay United Football: $20,000, towards salary for general manager (operations).

Napier Girls' High School: $2006, towards accommodation and van hire for NZSS Futsal Championships and first aid equipment.

Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports Club: $6952, towards field flags and gear bags, junior playing jerseys, and playing shorts and socks.

Napier Sailing Club: $8000, towards salary for Sailing Coach.

Napier Sharks Inline Hockey: $15,000, towards rink boards for Bay Skate.

Napier Technical Old Boys' Cricket Club: $6920, towards fee for Community Sports Club Manager.

Waiapu Anglican Social Services Trust: $6600, towards salary for Growing through Grief Coordinator – Eastland.

Waipukurau Golf Club: $6372, towards quick valves for greens irrigation.