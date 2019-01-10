Two people have been arrested following what has been described by witnesses as an "Islanders v Māori" street brawl in the Hawke's Bay suburb of Flaxmere last night.

The incident, on Montrose Pl, involved bricks and fence palings and officers from up to five police cars, as well as a police dog, were used to help break it up, witnesses told Hawke's Bay Today.

A police spokesman said they received a report of a verbal and physical altercation between neighbours on the street at about 11.17pm.

There were no serious injuries, police said.