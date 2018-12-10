Nanogirl, aka scientist Dr Michelle Dickinson, will be in Dannevirke this week to engage young people in the excitement of science.

"It's so exciting and we're incredibly lucky Nanogirl has managed to squeeze us in," Mavis Mullins of Rangitane, said.

Rangitane, in conjunction with the Tararua District Council, are sponsoring Nanogirl's performance at the Dannevirke Sports Centre on Thursday, which will be free for all those attending.

The show is aimed at Years 5 to 11 students, with the goal of having them consider STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects in their future studies.

Advertisement

The 45-minute performance will run between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.