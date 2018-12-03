

The sun beamed on the potential land that could belong to the Te Mata Park Trust , as 70 athletes competed in Peak Enduro at the weekend.

Open to both runners and mountain bikers on Sunday, the unique, one-off event helped to raise funds for the One Giant Chance campaign, to buy new land for Te Mata Park.

The event included five tracks to choose from including a "sneak peak" of the land which competitors could run or bike through, according to communications manager Emma Buttle.

"We raised over $2600 from the event and 70 people competed so we were really pleased.

"I think it was a highlight for everyone because it was land they've never explored before and it made them realise the sheer importance of the acquisition of this land, it's just got so much potential for the park.

"Everyone was just really buzzing afterwards, there was lots of positive feedback, organisers were really pleased. We were really happy with how much money it raised for such a little event."

Local biker Nikki Speirs was one of the 70 competitors to take part and said it was a fantastic day.

"Basically you had to push your way up and then ride back down and it was a fantastic day.

"It's a really good piece of land and it was a really fun trail, it was well organised and we really enjoyed it."

The Te Mata Trust Board needs to raise $1.5m for 8.5 hectares of land and has invited the members of the public to join the journey.

Earlier this year trustees launched a new website - One Giant Chance - to promote the cause, where people can read about the "missing piece of the puzzle" and make donations.

The land is sited between Tauroa Rd entrance, the Main Gates entrance and down Te Mata Peak Rd.

"We are hopeful that the funding will be sourced locally, from our own community," Te Mata Trust chairman Mike Devonshire said.

"We wish to invest further in educational opportunities, encouraging schools and youth groups to visit, learn and enjoy nature, giving them an experience to learn more about our culture and physical environment."