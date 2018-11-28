The curtain is about to come down on the Melissa Martin Academy of Dance, with dancers preparing to say goodbye at their final end-of-year production. With the dance school closing and Melissa Martin moving to Hawke's Bay, it's a sad time for the students.

"It's going to be the last time we get to dance together as a family," Scout Francis said. "I love performing on stage, but this will be our last curtain call and it's sad."

The final production, All Good Things Must Come To An End, takes a look back over 12 years of dance at the studio and celebrates the achievements and progress of the students.

"It's been the best years of my life," Paige Francis said. "This weekend is going to be really hard."

* Tickets to the production, which is on stage tomorrow night at 7pm and at 2pm and 7pm Saturday, are available at Visique Optometrist and at the Town Hall door.