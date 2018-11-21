The body of missing Sealord crewman Patahi Kawana Jnr has been found off Cape Palliser.

Formerly of Hawke's Bay the 25-year-old was working as a crewman on the FV Ōtākou near Cape Palliser when he fell overboard on the morning of October 11.

His body was found just over two weeks later, on October 26.

Police last night formally identified Pātahi Rewi Hawaikirangi Kāwana Jnr, after formal identification was carried out.

Kāwana, a deckhand, had worked as a crew member for the vessel for more than two years.

It is understood he was not on duty at the time; but that a search was sparked when he did not report for duty.

Kawana Jnr was born in Hastings, but moved with his family to Dargaville when he was a child.

Around the time of the incident, Kāwana's grandmother, Lois Kāwana, who lives in Hawke's Bay, described her grandson as a wonderful boy who loved the sea.

He always made sure to check in on his nana - messaging her whenever he spotted she was online.

"As a baby, as a little child, he was in my pocket.

"He would give you his last dime if you needed it,'' she told the Hawke's Bay Today.

She said the family were "still hoping and praying for his return".

Sealord released a statement paying tribute to their fallen colleague and his family after the incident.

"Sealord is deeply saddened by this tragic event and extends their sympathy and support to the family and friends of Pātahi, crew of Ōtākou and Sealord staff.''

His death has been referred to the coroner.