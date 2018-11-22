There's no gain without pain and last Saturday in Dannevirke it was the Mental Health Foundation which gained as a result of a tough Be Active boot camp.

"The Mental Health Foundation promotes five key strategies, one is being active, so this is a way to promote mental health awareness while trying to make exercise part of our daily lives," Jane Phillips-Bell of JPB Fitness said.

"We came together as a community and I'm very pleased with how it's gone, so we'll look to run more community sessions in the future.

Phillips-Bell organised the event along with Erana Petti-Webber, co-owner of Activate Gym and Sam Smyth, co-owner of Bam's Boxing and Fitness, with three groups rotating through the sessions of full-on exercise.

And despite the heat and the intense 30-minute workouts, those taking part were pumped and looking forward to more, even though those on the sideline could see the pain in some faces.

"It's awesome all these people turned out for a good cause," Smyth said.

"Everyone rocked it today. Thanks to everyone for showing up, sweating it out and for all your generous donations."

The #BEACTIVE initiative supports decreasing the negative stigma, with the five key strategies, remember to talk to each other, get plenty of exercise and eat well, get outdoors, get plenty of Vitamin D and be nice to one another.