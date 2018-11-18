It will be a wet week in Hawke's Bay, but for farmers it is a waiting game to see how much rain will fall and who will get it.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the next couple of days will be grey across the region.

"Wet weather, cloudy weather, is expected to dominate the skies for the next day or so," McInnes said.

Today will be wet, with the worst of the rain falling in the ranges, and scattered showers elsewhere.

Advertisement

Showers would be lingering throughout the week but they will be intermittent, with drier spells also predicted.

He said coastal areas may not see as much rain as those inland, closer to the ranges.

"Especially if you are in some of those inland townships you might find yourself with a bit of wet weather."

It will also be cooler than it has been, with temperatures only making it to the high teens today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

Rainfall will be a welcome relief for farmers coming out of a dry October, but the question still remained as to how much rain there would be, and whether everyone would benefit.

He said atmospheric instability meant showers could be quite isolated, with some areas getting a lot of rain and others very little.

"We saw that quite a bit last year in Central Otago and Wairarapa, where we had thunderstorms every day, and some areas were getting huge amounts of rain the space of a week, whereas other farmers were left quite high and dry."

There was also a possibility of snow down to 1000m on Monday evening.

McInnes said while snow was most likely to affect the Central Plateau and the Desert Rd, it would be a good idea to keep an eye on the Napier-Taupo road for those with travel plans.