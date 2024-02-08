Arrests follow Clive Four Square ram-raid and vehicle theft

The Clive Four Square frontage after a stolen vehicle was used in a ram-raid a week ago. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Clive Four Square frontage after a stolen vehicle was used in a ram-raid a week ago. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two people have been charged following the aggravated robbery and taking of a vehicle at Te Mata Peak and a ram raid using the vehicle soon afterwards in Clive last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene, of Hawke’s Bay CIB, said the arrests related to incidents in which a car and a cellphone were taken as the vehicle occupant was threatened with a tyre iron and hauled out of the vehicle at Te Mata Peak and a ram-raid took place at Clive soon afterwards, last Friday.

As Hawke’s Bay Today reported, the ram-raid took place at a Four Square superette about 2.55am.

Keene said the complainant was not injured but there was significant damage when the vehicle was reversed into the front of the premises in Clive.

The stolen vehicle was found the next day, and two people arrested later are to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday charged with aggravated robbery, burglary and intentional damage.