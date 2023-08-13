Arrests after Tūtira burglary and chase of stolen car

A group of five youths and a 22-year-old man have been arrested after a burglary between Wairoa and Napier.

A group of five youths and a 22-year-old man have been arrested after a burglary between Wairoa and Napier and a car chase in which the quarry fled police in a vehicle which had been allegedly stolen in Gisborne.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in suburban Napier and the young people were arrested, police said.

Police believe the group was travelling in two cars stolen from Gisborne on Saturday night when they stopped and carried out an aggravated burglary of a “commercial premises” at Tūtira, about 45 kilometres from Napier.

Police said they were disturbed on the premises by a shop owner and fled, and soon afterwards police were notified of a car being driven dangerously on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway just before 1am.

The vehicle was followed by police until it came to a stop in Curling Crescent in the Napier suburb of Onekawa South.

All the occupants were arrested and, charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and burglary, are due to appear in Napier and Hastings’ Youth Courts and Hastings District Court.