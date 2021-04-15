Arrest made in Waipawa after tip-off

One man was arrested after this car was located in Waipawa on Wednesday

Police were called on Wednesday afternoon after an off-duty officer spotted an offender who had failed to stop for Police in an historic incident.

The offender was travelling in a vehicle heading South on State Highway 2 towards Waipawa.

Police were observed setting up roadblocks on the main road at Waipawa and Waipukurau, but located and arrested the man on High Street, Waipawa yesterday afternoon without incident.

Sergeant Neil Baker, officer in charge of CHB Police said Police had information that a vehicle of interest was heading South from Hastings and the vehicle was subsequently found stopped outside the dairy in Waipawa.

One of the occupants of the vehicle was arrested in relation to a previous Police pursuit and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

A witness who was serving behind the counter at the dairy at the time said "One man came in, very casually, and bought a cold drink then suddenly the Police were there. After he had gone outside we quickly shut the doors, because we didn't know what was happening."