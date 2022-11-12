Captain Richard Short, president of Dannevirke and Districts RSA addressed the crowd and talked about what we could learn from World War I. Photo / Leanne Warr

Captain Richard Short, president of Dannevirke and Districts RSA addressed the crowd and talked about what we could learn from World War I. Photo / Leanne Warr

"What is now history can no longer offer us elders to speak words of wisdom or geography to display horrors of war."

That was the message from Captain Richard Short, president of the Dannevirke and Districts RSA at the service to commemorate Armistice Day on Friday.

Former mayor Roly Ellis saluted as he laid a small cross with the wreaths. Photo / Leanne Warr

Those who fought in World War I are gone and we only have academic reviews and words of history, he said.

"Which with careful analysis we can see stark similarities between the modern-day war and our history."

That history could be used as a template to shape the events that would bring wars to a close, Short said.

"This is why we must continue to gather and continue to remember."

Parallels were drawn between World War I and the events in Ukraine in the last year, such as the poor morale of the German soldiers in the last year of the war and logistical issues.

Economics also played their part, Short said in his speech.

As did technology.

He said the allies had 4000 pieces of "brand spanking new technology in this war" - in the form of tanks.

The Central Powers - Germany, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire and Bulgaria, had about 20.

"The United States military ... was committing 250,000 personnel to the war in Europe monthly. A quarter of a million soldiers were being deployed from America alone. And many thousands more from many other countries."

Short said the civilian population also had a role to play, where people had started to run out of food.

"The populations were looking for independence and freedom from the war ."

Peace talks would eventuate, even when the German Kaiser refused to concede.

"People with very long tenures in command, and large armies at their disposal, tend to be narcissistic and blind to realities of those seen by the majority of others," Short told those assembled.

At the end of the war, the soldiers' willingness to fight and the logistics were unsustainable, he said.

"Military dominance was starting to be seen on the side of the allies. It was a massive economic overmatch."

What could people learn from this history?, Short asked. Particularly in Ukraine.

He said logistics on the Russian side of the Ukraine war were failing.

"We have low morale and soldiers willing to surrender to our current allied forces.

"We are starting to see military dominance from the Ukraine forces. Why? Because of significant economic and military support provided by the western forces.

"Military success is starting to be seen on the battlefield in the Ukraine."

Councillor Erana Peeti-Webber and Chief Executive Bryan Nicholson step up to lay a wreath on behalf of Tararua District Council. Photo / Leanne Warr

The service was attended by representatives from Tararua District Council, Dannevirke Community Board, the volunteer fire brigade, Dannevirke South School and Totara College and a few others braving the cold and wet morning.

RSA Chaplain Ron Ashford gave the Prayer of Remembrance. Photo / Leanne Warr

RSA Chaplain Ron Ashford read the prayer of remembrance and The Ode was recited in both Te Reo and English.

Graeme Evans played the Lament. Photo / Leanne Warr

Steve Wallace plays the Last Post and The Rouse. Photo / Leanne Warr

The service also included the laying of wreaths and the Last Post.