Polish ambassador to New Zealand Grzegorz Kowal spoke of the unique relationship Pahīatua has with Poland. He is with Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis. Photo / Leanne Warr

Polish ambassador to New Zealand Grzegorz Kowal spoke of the unique relationship Pahīatua has with Poland. He is with Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis. Photo / Leanne Warr

“Help us to remember and not take freedom for granted.”

Armistice Day commemorations in Pahīatua brought many reminders, both poignant and pointed, as it not only remembered those who fought in World War I, but also marked Poland’s independence day.

Ambassador Grzegorz Kowal said November 11 was Poland's independence day. Photo / Leanne Warr

Polish ambassador Grzegorz Kowal was a special guest at the commemorations held at the cenotaph in the middle of Pahīatua.

Children from Pahīatua School sang the Polish national anthem. Photo / Leanne Warr

Children from Pahīatua School had been learning the Polish national anthem and sang it in honour of Polish Independence Day, not an easy task as the language is considered to be one of the most difficult in the world to learn.

Ambassador Kowal said the day was always marked as independence day for Poland as November 11, 1918 ended 123 years of rule between Germany, Russia and the Austro-Hungarian empires.

It was officially declared a holiday in 1937, but only celebrated for two years before World War II, to then be removed as a holiday by the communist authorities.

It would be reinstated 50 years later.

The ambassador said Pahīatua had a special relationship not only because of its history with welcoming displaced children from Poland in 1944, but also due to its twin city relationship with Kazimierz Dolny.

“It’s quite unique,” he said. “Pahīatua is the only town in New Zealand that is a partner city with a town in Poland.”

Next year will be 80 years since 733 children, along with 105 caregivers, came to New Zealand to stay at the camp just out of Pahīatua.

Kowal said the kindness from the citizens of Pahīatua and what they gave to the children was always very much appreciated by the Polish community, not only by the children themselves, but their own children.

The link remains, with many of those who came to New Zealand still feeling at home in Pahīatua, and the Kiwi at Pukaha being named Porana - Māori for Poland.

“There are many little things to remind us,” Kowal said.

One of the things he was very pleased about was the inclusion of the story of the Polish children in the school curriculum.

“More and more people are aware that this is part of the national history of Poland and of New Zealand,” he said.

The story was well-known in Poland and now New Zealand students would also be able to learn this part of the history.

“It’s a good stone or bridge for building further relations, especially as we are celebrating 50 years of bilateral relations.”

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis and councillor Alison Franklin with the wreath to be laid at the Cenotaph. Photo / Leanne Warr

The RSA also laid a wreath. Photo / Leanne Warr

The 1st Battalion. Photo / Leanne Warr

Wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph as part of the service by Tararua District Council, local schools, the RSA and the 1st Battalion.

Taraua District councillor Alison Franklin spoke on Polish independence and the story of the Polish children, reminding those attending the service that the national flower of Poland was the red poppy, also a flower of significance for returned servicemen.

She spoke of the account of a British soldier at the very end of World War I, before talking about the sacrifices made.

“We here today have not had to sacrifice anything for our freedom. It was given to us, by those who came before us and who sacrificed so much.

“So now, it is our responsibility to never forget the service and the sacrifices of those brave, selfless servicemen and women, and the sacrifices their families made in order to give future generations, a future, living in peace.

“They died so we could have the freedom to stand here today.”















