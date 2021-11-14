Armistice Day commemorated in Pahiatua

Primary school children from Pahiatua Primary School and St Anthony's, waiting for the service to commence.

The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month - we will remember them.

Pahiatua's community was well represented at this year's Armistice Day on Thursday, November 11, to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918.

Speeches and prayers were read by Pahiatua Returned Serviceman's Association president Rodney Wright, acting padré Tom Fleming and councillor Shirley Hull from Tararua District Council.

Acting Padre, Tom Fleming, saying a prayer during the service

Tararua College, Pahiatua Primary School and St Anthony's School were represented, along with RSA members and councillors from Tararua District Council.

"With the Covid running around, we were getting a bit worried that it may have got here," said RSA president Rodney Wright. "We were allowed 100 people, but I counted up around 50."

"Agreeing not to fight, agreeing to world peace, the Armistice declaration was an agreement that brought 30 nations to peace and collaboration," said councillor Hull.

"But in signing an agreement, we cannot and should not forget why the collaboration was needed and the cost to the world and New Zealand. The cost is still being borne by generations who lost ancestors or those whose relatives are still impacted by their loss.

"Signing an agreement says we can do better, we are willing to do better, we can collaborate to do better. Today's generation must keep the spirit of that willingness alive.

"Moving forward is mandatory in life - it should also be mandatory for all future generations to acknowledge celebration and know its reason, its consequences and intended outcomes.

"Peace for all future generations - Happy Armistice Day," she said.