Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said Hawke’s Bay Police had on Tuesday arrested and charged an Auckland man with the murder of Rigby.
“Police have conducted an extensive and painstaking investigation to ensure the person responsible for her murder can be held to account.
“A 32-year-old man – who was living in Hawke’s Bay at the time of Ariki’s death - was arrested in Favona today and charged with murder and arson, in relation to the car that Ariki’s remains were found in.”
De Lange said the man would be appearing in Manukau District Court on Wednesday and police would be seeking a remand in custody without plea, for the charges to be transferred to Napier District Court.
But on the day the truck was set to pick up the car, police were again urged to return to the scene by Hastings-based dog-walker Kevin Monrad.
After examining the wreck – and seeing the charred body inside had shoulder-length hair and was wearing a necklace – Monrad rang police on the morning of September 5 and said he had discovered human remains.
“They sent someone down,” Monrad later told the Herald. “They waltzed on down [to the carpark] and it was like, ‘We have already heard about it. It is a sheep.’”
“I lost it, I had already exposed her face, and said, ‘Does a sheep have shoulder-length hair? Does a sheep wear a necklace?’. That is when the two officers went and had a look and asked me to stand back.”
That day police launched an “unexplained death” investigation before it was upgraded to a homicide on September 9, 2022.
If it wasn’t for Monrad’s urging, Ariki’s body may never have been discovered before the car was sent to the crushing yard and the Rigby family would never have been able to say farewell to the much-loved teen.