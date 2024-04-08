PM Luxon and Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk announced three major changes to building supplies to address shortages . Video / Mark Mitchell

A young building apprentice who has come out on top among his regional peers will soon face off against the best of the rest of the nation.

Archie Knight claimed the title of Hawke’s Bay’s champion at the regional heats of the annual New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge (NZCB) at an event in Napier on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, currently undertaking his apprenticeship at Grant Linnell Building, and his fellow competitors were given eight hours to build a picnic table that followed specific design plans and met minimum safety standards.

Archie Knight won the Hawke’s Bay NZCB Annual Apprentice Challenge and will represent Hawke's Bay at the national event. Photo / Connull Lang

Criteria examined and scored by judges included technical aspects such as the quality of workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly, as well as other essential skills while working against the clock, and included the apprentices’ ability to follow a detailed plan and use safe working techniques.

Knight nailed the brief and sawed through the competition, winning a $500 ITM gift voucher to redeem on trade tools and earned a place in the national final representing Hawke’s Bay, where he will compete against 19 other regional winners from across New Zealand for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $50,000 worth of prizes.

The national final will be held at the NZCB National Conference and Expo in Wellington in June.

NZCB Industry Pathways and Apprenticeship manager Nick Matthews said the competition on Saturday demonstrated the outstanding quality and diversity of apprentices currently training in the industry.

“It’s really encouraging for the building sector to see the talent and motivation displayed by the next generation of Kiwi builders at this year’s Apprentice Challenge,” Matthews said.

“The regional competitions demonstrate how many skilled carpentry apprentices there are in New Zealand and we can’t wait to see them compete at this year’s national final. It’s a great way to celebrate those excelling in their work while recognising the importance of supporting those starting out in the industry.”

The regional heats of the annual New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge (NZCB) took place on Saturday. The national final will be in June. Photo / Connull Lang

Matthews said NZCB had recently launched the NZCB Apprentice Network, designed to offer support for apprentices and their employers, including wider professional development and health and wellbeing support for apprentices.

“The future of our industry relies on a strong pipeline of trade-qualified, capable builders but unfortunately, we see lots of apprentices leaving before they get their qualifications. Initiatives like the Apprentice Network, and the Apprentice Challenge, are just some of the ways that we’re trying to ensure that apprentices get the additional support they need to finish their apprenticeships and go on to work in the industry.”

The picnic tables built on Saturday will be sold to raise money for the NZCB Apprentice Trust, which is designed to support members of the Apprentice Network with grants and scholarships.



