CHB Concert choir members in rehearsal - back: Phillip Dallimore and Bob Cross. Front: Chris Wakefield, Jennifer Davies and Viv Paton.





Rehearsals are nearly done and as CHB Concert Choir members polish their programme for the mid-year concert, they are happy to announce, “It’s About Time!”

Choir member Jenny Cross, who conducted the Christmas concert when director Kath Fletcher was out of action last year, says she is delighted to have the opportunity to continue conducting the choir. “It has been a joy to rehearse the choir as we prepare for our June concert,” Jenny says. “We have a great programme of popular songs plus special items and solos.”

Another choir member who has become more involved this year is pianist Chelsea Andrews. Chelsea sings soprano and is also assisting with piano accompaniment, along with Hilary Morton and Kath Fletcher.

It’s About Time will be performed on Sunday June 9 at 2pm and Monday June 10 at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church in Waipukurau. Tickets are $10 per adult and school-age children are free. Tickets can be pre-purchased from choir members and there will be cash sales at the door.

“We have kept the ticket price low to encourage people to come along,” says Jenny. “Our audiences are always appreciative and we are looking forward to a fantastic concert that is all about time!”